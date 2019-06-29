Services
Elizabeth C. Hale Obituary
Elizabeth C. Hale

Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 97. (nee Huesser) Beloved wife of the late William G. Hale. Loving mother of Joseph W. Hale (Honora), Jeanne E. Gliick, James F. Hale (Rose), Carol H. McPherson (Butch) and William Patrick Hale (April) Devoted grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 12. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Throughout her lifetime, Elizabeth extended love and kindness to everyone she encountered. She graced her family and friends with a lifetime of love, support, dedication and memories. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her and will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10-11am Saturday, and to the Funeral Service 11am Saturday, June 29 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wiley Nursing Home, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on June 29, 2019
