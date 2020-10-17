Elizabeth C. Riding
Gloucester City - Surrounded by her loving family, Bette passed peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Age 93. (nee Krug). Loving wife of the late Harry J. Riding. Loving mother of Holly Otey (Duane), Harry Riding, Jr. (Nancy), Rick Riding (Lois) and Corrine Klotz. Cherished grandmother of Derek, Amber, Ryan, Alexis, Matthew, Samantha and Chaley and great-grandmother of 5. Predeceased by her siblings, Jim, Bob, Herb, Mary and Irene.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service on Wednesday, October 21st at 11 AM in Woodbury Memorial Park, 879 Kings Hwy, West Deptford, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please memo: Elizabeth C. Riding.
