|
|
Elizabeth "Bit" Ciminera (nee Mansi)
Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of Philadelphia, PA, age 93, passed away on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. "Tuffy" Ciminera, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia DeMarco and Jerry Ciminera (Patricia). Loving grandmother of James, Michael, Rachel (Justin) and Justine (James). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Please write "Social Concerns" in the memo line. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019