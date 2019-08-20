Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Church
19 Malaga Road
Collings Lakes, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Church
19 Malaga Road
Collings Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ciminera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Bit" (Mansi) Ciminera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Bit" (Mansi) Ciminera Obituary
Elizabeth "Bit" Ciminera (nee Mansi)

Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of Philadelphia, PA, age 93, passed away on August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. "Tuffy" Ciminera, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia DeMarco and Jerry Ciminera (Patricia). Loving grandmother of James, Michael, Rachel (Justin) and Justine (James). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Please write "Social Concerns" in the memo line. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now