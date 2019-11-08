|
Elizabeth D. "Betty" Klaiss
Lindenwold - Elizabeth D. "Betty" Klaiss of Lindenwold, passed away on November 6, 2019, at 94 years. Dearly beloved mother of Ken, Betty, Michael, Patrick, John, Joan, Deborah, Dennis and Russell.. Betty was widowed and predeceased by her children David, Thomas & James. She was the proud grandmother and great grandmother of many children.
Betty loved playing bingo at the Glendora Fire Hall in Gloucester Twp.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, November 13 from 10 to 11 am, followed by a service at 11 am at THE FUNERAL MANOR, 1585 Hider Lane, Gloucester Twp., 08021. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials in Betty's name be forwarded to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Phila., PA 19103.
For condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019