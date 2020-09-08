Elizabeth "Betty" E. Lawson
Cherry Hill - Elizabeth "Betty" E. Lawson (nee Watson) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 6, 2020. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Lawson. Loving mother of Laurie Merris (Mark) of Somerset, NJ and Barbara E. Zieger of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of William Joseph Zieger, Thomas Ian Zieger, Cara Elizabeth Merris, Mark James Merris, Paul Alexander Merris and the late Cole Andrew Merris. Viewing Friday evening 7 to 9pm at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Saturday morning 10 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com
