Elizabeth F. Livingston
Runnemede - Elizabeth F. Livingston (nee Blow), on June 2, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Robert Livingston (Sarah) and Susan Clifford. Loving grandmother of 3, great grandmother of 6, and great great grandmother of 3. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Runnemede - Elizabeth F. Livingston (nee Blow), on June 2, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Robert Livingston (Sarah) and Susan Clifford. Loving grandmother of 3, great grandmother of 6, and great great grandmother of 3. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.