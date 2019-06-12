|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Guzy
Haddon Heights - Elizabeth (Imhoff) Guzy, 74, of Haddon Heights, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley Guzy, Jr. and dear sister of Barbara Pisarcik. Betty, as she was affectionately known, leaves behind many friends and co-workers and will be sorely missed. Betty was a retired schoolteacher & taught third grade for 33 years at Winslow Township Elementary School #2. She was an avid animal lover and always donated to the local animal shelters. To continue her legacy, family & friends can make memorial contributions in Betty's name to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 627-9111 https://www.vaonj.org/. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at the LeRoy P. Wooser Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11 am. Cremation is private. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 12 to June 13, 2019