Elizabeth "Betty" J. Dunner
Cherry Hill, NJ - On May 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph Anthony and Josephine Agatha (Turon) Dubish. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late John W., Sr. Cherished mother of John "Jay" Jr. (Antoinette) of Atco, NJ; Richard (Gregory Palmer) of Erial, NJ; Debra DiFilipo of Marlton, NJ; and Thomas of Atco, NJ. Also mother of the late Frederic, Mary, David, and a little angel known but to God. Beloved grandmother "Nanny" to Stephanie (Nicholas) DelConte, Michael DiFilipo (Emily Lines), Danielle DiFilipo (Scott Harris), and S. Nicole DiFilipo. Great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren. Godmother to many of her nieces and nephews. Also survived by beloved cousin Frank Bara (Marvin Hayes) and a multitude of extended family members and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her siblings and in-laws; sister Mary (John) Cron; sister Emily (Norman) Gaboriault; sister Sonia (Donald) Carroll; and brothers Ferdinand, Joseph, and Frederick.
Betty graduated from Montclair State Teachers College in June of 1950, then married the love of her life, John, two months later. Betty worked as a teacher and a business secretary before becoming the one thing she loved being above all else…a mother. Betty was definitely family-centered. She instilled in her children the values of service and compassionate caring for others. She resourcefully created a comfortable, safe, and structured homelife. Betty understood the value of balanced meals and nutrition. She especially enjoyed planting and tending to the vegetable garden out back with her husband, John, the fruits of which were served at the family table.
In her later years, Betty enjoyed frequent visits from her children and many other family members. She was often found busy with a book of word search puzzles or crossword puzzles, and readily enjoyed combining efforts completing jigsaw puzzles with her children and some of the aides at Atria Senior Living, her last home. Betty's favorite game, though, was checkers, and she would never turn down a chance to play. She filled our hearts with joy and laughter with her sense of humor and her shared love of music and song, ranging from opera and Broadway tunes to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music, passions she passed on to her family. Betty was also a prolific poet, avid reader, and lover of the arts.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be limited and private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions/donations may be made in Betty's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to a charity of your choice. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier Post from May 27 to May 29, 2020.