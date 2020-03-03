|
|
Elizabeth J. Murray
Elizabeth J. Murray passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 age 85 years. She is survived by her beloved children: Diane (Bruce) Hall, Carol (Lillie) Murray and Bill (Tracy) Murray, grandchildren: Jessica Hall, James Hall, Kacie Cain, Joe Murray, Will Murray and great- grandchildren Johnny and Charlie Cain. She is predeceased by her husband, James Murray.
Betty was a loving, supportive mother and grandmother who stayed involved in all of her children's lives. She was an avid tennis player, golfer and dancer. She stayed active with Collingswood High school Alumni, played in a Bridge club for 50 plus years and remained a practicing Catholic all of her life. Betty loved to vacation with her family to Sea Isle City, NJ in the summers, enjoyed water color painting and coloring and was known for her quiet friendly nature. She leaves behind a loving extended family and many friends, including those at Foulkeways At Gwynedd. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation Thursday March 5, 2020, 10:00 am -12:00 pm, at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Memorial Service will take place at 12:00 pm. Interment to directly follow at Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Betty at BLAKE-DOYLE.com. Contributions may be made to Foulkeways At Gwynedd. https://www.foulkeways.org/charitable-giving/donate-to-foulkeways.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020