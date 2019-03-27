|
|
Elizabeth J. Tees
Mt. Holly - Tees (nee Higgins), Elizabeth J. "Betty Jane" originally from Cinnaminson and most recently Mt. Holly, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved mother of Robert J. Tees (Carolee), Colleen M. Hudson (Don), and Kevin W. Tees (Anne). Dear grandmother of Kelly (Dave), Bob (Rosa), Deven, Thomas, Matthew, Julianne, Andrew, and Michael. Great grandmother of Gianna, Kenzie, and Quinn. Betty Jane is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Betty Jane was predeceased by her parents, John Joseph and Mary Anna Higgins, and her nine siblings. She was predeceased by the father of her children, Walter Kenneth Tees.
Betty Jane was a hardworking and excellent waitress all of her life. She worked for many years at the Empire Diner in Cinnaminson and for over 30 years at Josh and Molly's in Edgewater Park, NJ. She loved her career, as it placed her in the company of some of the most respected and influential members of Burlington County politics and the business community. Regularly, serving the local Rotary Club was her specialty. Everyone knew Betty Jane and considered her as family.
Betty Jane was known to her family as Mom-Mom, and she was very special to so many. She was admired for her class, kindness and gentle nature. With just a simple smile, she always made you feel like you were her very favorite.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Cinnaminson, NJ, 1200 Route 130 North, on Tuesday April 2nd, from 8:30 - 10:30 am. Her funeral Mass will begin at 11 am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th Street and Linden Avenue, Riverton, NJ. Inurnment will take place at 11am on Saturday, May 25th at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty Jane's memory may be made to the , . To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019