Elizabeth Jane Angelakos
- - We mourn the death as we celebrate the life of Elizabeth Angelakos (Hegnauer).
Born in Syracuse, NY April 8th, 1937, she grew up in Newton, MA and lived much of her life in Cherry Hill, NJ while serving as an executive secretary at Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia.
After the death of her husband Van in 2013 she moved to Rhode Island to be closer to family. Her final years were spent at her home on Gaspee Point with the help of an astonishing group of caregivers who gave her their love and received hers, and ours, in return. Our deepest gratitude to Diane, Lynn, Debbie, Katie, Louisa, Michelle, Lidia, Nancy, Jillian, Kristen and Kim.
An avid birder much of her life, her journals record the sightings and seasonal movements of shore and marsh birds seen from her weekend retreat on the Jersey coast.
The summers of her youth from infancy on were spent on Georgian Bay learning to walk, to swim then canoeing, camping, boating and partying.
She became an energetic traveler around the globe - Europe, the Middle East and North America. She lived and worked in Oxford for a year in 1962. Lived in Beirut for a few months in 1960, visiting Jerusalem, Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Betsy and her best friend, Kathy, went on many adventures over the years and, later on, with her husband, Van, visited Greece, Alaska and the Caribbean.
Special lifelong friends she leaves behind are Marion McLeod, Kathy Bicknell and Barbara Howard. Also, friends and helping angels to Betsy and to us Evan and Lisa Flynn.
Predeceased by parents Hank and Helen Hegnauer, husband Evangelos Angelakos and step-son Theo.
Left to celebrate her life and mourn our loss are John, Adele, Rachel, Nguyen, Noah, Emmett, Jacob, Liz and Nila.
At her request all of her services are private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019