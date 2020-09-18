Elizabeth "Betty" Kelley (nee Johnstone)



Mableton, GA - Elizabeth "Betty" Kelley (nee Johnstone) age 89, passed away at home in Mableton, GA surrounded by family on September 16, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to James and Elizabeth (nee Roe) Johnstone. Betty was married to the late Clyde W. Kelley for 48 years and resided in Stratford, NJ for most of their life together.



Betty was a loving and devoted mother to her three daughters, the late Jeanine (William) Cyphert, Linda (Erik Wilke) Kelley and Cathi (David) Lorey. Her five grandchildren - the late Daniel Cyphert, Matthew Cyphert, Rachel Lorey (Sean) Foltz, Julianna Lorey and Colin Lorey - brought her tremendous joy and were the lights of her life. All of the above were eclipsed by her great-granddaughter, Aria Lily Foltz, who brought smiles, happiness and renewed energy to her last years of life.



At Betty's request, a private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.



Over the years, Betty supported many charities that were close to her heart. If you wish to memorialize her, the family asks that you donate in her memory to a charity that is close to yours. Notification of gifts can be sent to the family at kelleyfamily227@outlook.com









