Elizabeth M. (Talley) Ackroyd
Elizabeth M. Ackroyd (nee Talley)

Audubon, NJ - On November, 27, 2020. Elizabeth M. Ackroyd (nee Talley) aged 92 of Audubon, NJ (formerly of Gloucester City, NJ). She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, James E. Ackroyd, Jr. and her loving sister, Winifred Celestine Talley Lisa and 1 infant son. She was the older daughter of Harry S. and Elizabeth M. (Bessie) Talley (nee O'Neill).

She is survived by her 10 children: Elizabeth Ackroyd (Williams) (Harry), Mary Ackroyd, Anne Ackroyd (Panasiuk) (Mike), James E. Ackroyd III (Carol), Rosemary Dierks (Brian), Maureen Winter (Andrew), Colleen Rushmore (James), Harry Ackroyd (Peggy), Patrick Ackroyd (Kathleen), and Cathleen Ackroyd. Loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a proud graduate of Gloucester Catholic HS and received her R.N. from Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing c/o '49. She worked as the Public Health Nurse for Gloucester City before devoting many years as mother and homemaker for her growing family. Later, she nursed and cared for patients at several local nursing facilities. She was always active and interested in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins frequently asking them "what is it YOU like to do?." She and her husband, Jim, felt great pride in having reared a loving close-knit family, that all 10 are college graduates, and having created their own loving families. She welcomed extended family and friends into her life as well, inviting them to come swim in the backyard pool and hosting extended family/friend reunions. She loved her close connection with her "Cousins' Club' and St. Mary's "Sorority Girls' which both met for over 60 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township, NJ. 08033. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM. Friends and relatives may also view by live-streaming on the church website. Prayers of Final Commitment will follow the Mass at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

Family requests that Memorial Donations be made in her name to MaryKnoll Sisters P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll NY 10545 OR St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004

Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Bryers Funeral Home Inc. 406 North Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Jeff Thompson, Supervisor.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
