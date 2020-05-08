|
|
Elizabeth M. Dalessandro
Elizabeth M. Dalessandro (nee DeSimone), age 97, on May 7, 2020, of West Berlin NJ. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Dalessandro. Dear mother of Carol Ann Dalessandro of Phila. PA and Louis J. Dalessandro (Karen) of Davidson, NC. Treasured aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no public services held at this time. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Lions Gate Community Attn: Lisa Goldwasser at 1100 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, (856-679-2189) or https://lionsgateccrc.org/give-now/. Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com to leave lasting condolences.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020