Elizabeth M. Gibbons
Elizabeth M. Gibbons

Merchantville - Elizabeth M. Gibbons, of Merchantville passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 85. Originally from Cherry Hill, she had moved to Merchantville of 20 years ago. Elizabeth was a member of the Philadelphia Zoo Photography Club, where she had traveled all over the world. She was an avid dog lover, and had a passion for quilting, painting, and creating jewelry.

Wife of the Late Jack Gibbons, she is survived by her five beloved children, Corrie Gibbons-Flesch (Allan), Jack Gibbons (Elisa), Robert Gibbons (Patty), Jamie Gibbons (John), Robin Gibbons (Mark); and many friends.

Funeral service and interment will be private. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
