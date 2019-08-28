|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Heft
Pine Hill - (nee Bird), age 94, on August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Joe (Marie), Maureen "MiMi" Clement, her favorite son-in-law Rich, and the late John. Loving grandmother of Joe (Shelli) and Ryan (Jen). Dear great-grandmother of Owen and Seth. Special Aunt Betty to many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, August 30th 10-11am at St. Simon Stock Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Mass 11am. Burial following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to (stjude.org/donate). Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019