Elizabeth M. Landis

Elizabeth M. Landis Obituary
Elizabeth M. Landis

Bellmawr - Elizabeth M. Landis (nee Heering) formerly of Bellmawr, NJ passed away on Nov. 28, 2019 at the age of 84 yrs. Devoted wife of the late Harry M. Landis, Jr., who predeceased her on Aug. 13, 2016 after 66 years of marriage. Viewing Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, 9:30 AM -11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ, where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 AM. More information as well as a full obituary are available at earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
