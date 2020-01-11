Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Elizabeth M. Martelli

Elizabeth M. Martelli Obituary
Elizabeth M. Martelli

Cherry Hill - On January 9, 2020, "Betty" (nee Hanselman) of St. Mary's Home in Cherry Hill passed away at age 92. She was the beloved wife of the late, Casper J. Sr. She is lovingly survived by her 4 children, Casper J. Jr. (Alison), Joe, Nancy Godfrey (Glenn) and Mary Ellen (Ken); her 4 grandsons, Robert (Aaron), Ronald, Louis (Heidi) and Kyle (Olivia); her brother, Robert (Peggy) along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles and her sisters, Clara and Rhoda. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:45 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
