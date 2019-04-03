|
|
Elizabeth M. Sharp
Mount Laurel - Lillian Elizabeth Minick Sharp, age 90, of Mount Laurel, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. Born to the late Jack T. Minick and Agnes Ann (Hairfield), in Locust Grove, Orange County, VA. raised in Silver Springs, Maryland where she met her husband the late Robert F. Sharp and together moved to live a lifetime of memories in New Jersey. Devoted wife for 49 years, and loving mother of the late Pamela (nee Sharp) Campbell, Lorraine (Peter) Kish, and Robert (Candace) Sharp. Leaving a legacy to her six grandchildren, William Campbell, Steven (Emily) Kish, Edward (Julie) Kish, Emily (William) Gardner, Jessica Sharp, and Courtney Sharp. Also 5 great grandsons Patrick and Blake Campbell, Isaac and Eric Kish, and Liam Gardner. She is also survived by two sisters, Agnes Mae (Joe) Magnino and Emily Louise Magnum, predeceased by her older brothers Robert Marion and Russell Jackson Minick. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and volunteer work. She lived a very active life. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday, April 8th from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt Holly Rd, Medford, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Brig. General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial giving can be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or call (828)262-1980. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019