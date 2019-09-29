|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" Manning
Riverside - Libby knew how to keep order in the home. With 5 kids running around, she had to. And she was a spitfire: outgoing and the first to the dance floor. Libby kept busy throughout her life: she worked every job from fast food to dental assistant. And for years summertime found her down the shore, applying a little olive oil to her skin and trying to catch that elusive glimpse of Frankie Valley. If her T.V. was on she'd most likely be catching up with her friends on Guiding Light. To her kids the theme song meant nap time. But, perhaps her favorite thing to do was gathering her family back to her home. She hosted every holiday and Sundays were for spaghetti, meatballs and her famous gravy. Wednesdays were for baking, especially her Cherry Pies. She was born and raised in Riverside and loved the music of Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones and Dean Martin.
Libby was working as a waitress at White Tower a handsome guy from car dealership across the street walked in. The late Greely Manning walked out with a bag full of burgers and Libby's heart. Their marriage was blessed Children; Liona (James) Gilbert, Linda Joy (John) McCann, Lisa (Jim) Goss, Craig (Ronnie Ann) Manning, Peggy (the late Perry) Phillips, Larry (the late Betty) Manning and the late Larie Manning; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Come celebrate 92 great years Monday 8-10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St Peter's Church, Riverside. Interment St. Peters Cemetery, Riverside. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , act.alz.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019