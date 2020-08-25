Elizabeth "Betty" (DelRossi) Martin



Moorestown - Elizabeth "Betty" (DelRossi) Martin of Moorestown passed away peacefully at age 86 on Sunday August 23rd at Virtua Hospital after an extended illness.



She was born June 1, 1934 in Philadelphia to Sam and Dora (Tuso) DelRossi. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Vineland, NJ in 1952 and from Glassboro Teachers College (now Rowan University) in 1956. She taught elementary school for several years and volunteered as a remedial reading teacher at Saint Stephens in Pennsauken. She met the love of her life Burchard V. ("Burt") Martin during high school and they were married for 59 wonderful years until his death in 2014. While Burt was busy building his law practice Betty focused on her true passion of raising their four children.



She leaves behind her daughter Doris Azzaro of Columbia, MD, and sons Burchard S. (Paula) and William (Kim) Martin of Medford, NJ and Thomas (Kim) Martin of Hickory, NC. She was a devoted grandmother to Elizabeth (Eric) Ferris, Nicholas Azzaro, Caroline (Mike) Wolf, Burchard W. Martin, Bill, Josh and Grace Martin, and Clarke and Caroline Martin and great grandmother to Mackenzie and Madison Ferris. She is also survived by a sister Francine DelRossi of Evesham and a brother Sam DelRossi of Cape May. She was predeceased by another brother Larry DelRossi.



Betty cherished every moment spent with her family and was an incredibly generous and loving wife, mother, and "Mommom". She was an accomplished watercolor artist and pianist. She enjoyed the Jersey Shore, family trips to Florida, Hawaii and Disneyworld, reading, playing cards, shopping on QVC, and making her famous meatballs for the grandkids. She will be missed every day but her family knows she is now dancing in Heaven with her beloved husband Burt.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Moorestown, NJ on Thursday August 27th at 11 am. Interment will be private. Donations in Betty's memory to St. Jude's Childrens' Research Hospital will be much appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store