Elizabeth Prestine Singleton



Camden - Elizabeth Prestine Singleton, 87, of Camden, NJ, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Elizabeth was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ while surrounded by her children.



Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 6, 1933. The family later moved to Camden, NJ where Elizabeth and her 4 siblings attended the Camden City Public Schools.



Elizabeth married Herman C. Singleton, Sr. in 1948, and with union was born 14 children.



Our beloved Mom, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, Sr.; children, Frank, Norma Curry and grandchildren, Preston, Jr. and Janea. Also preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn, Isabelle, and Madison "Bernard".



Elizabeth was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister who cared greatly for her children. They were never far from her heart a she cared also for the neighborhood children. Even in her final days, it was the children who remained in her heart and spirit.



Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memories her children, Waverly, Carol, Herman, Jr., Michael, Maryann, William, Patricia (Keith), Preston, Michelle, Lynda (Michael), Timothy (Renita), and James (Alfreda); sister, Delores Walker; 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter; and a beloved host of family, friends, and her Parkside United Methodist Church Family.



Family and Friends are welcome to her viewing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9 - 11am at St. Paul UAME Church, 305 W. 3rd St., Palmyra, NJ 08065. The funeral service will be private. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.









