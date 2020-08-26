1/1
Elizabeth Prestine Singleton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Prestine Singleton

Camden - Elizabeth Prestine Singleton, 87, of Camden, NJ, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Elizabeth was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ while surrounded by her children.

Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 6, 1933. The family later moved to Camden, NJ where Elizabeth and her 4 siblings attended the Camden City Public Schools.

Elizabeth married Herman C. Singleton, Sr. in 1948, and with union was born 14 children.

Our beloved Mom, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, Sr.; children, Frank, Norma Curry and grandchildren, Preston, Jr. and Janea. Also preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn, Isabelle, and Madison "Bernard".

Elizabeth was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister who cared greatly for her children. They were never far from her heart a she cared also for the neighborhood children. Even in her final days, it was the children who remained in her heart and spirit.

Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memories her children, Waverly, Carol, Herman, Jr., Michael, Maryann, William, Patricia (Keith), Preston, Michelle, Lynda (Michael), Timothy (Renita), and James (Alfreda); sister, Delores Walker; 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter; and a beloved host of family, friends, and her Parkside United Methodist Church Family.

Family and Friends are welcome to her viewing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9 - 11am at St. Paul UAME Church, 305 W. 3rd St., Palmyra, NJ 08065. The funeral service will be private. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul UAME Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Carl Miller Blvd
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved