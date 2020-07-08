1/
Elizabeth Riday
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Riday

Gibbstown - Elizabeth Wilson Riday (nee McGlincy) age 101 years of Gibbstown died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at home. Born on the McGlincy family farm in Cooper Station, Bridgeport, NJ. She has lived in Gibbstown, NJ since 1945 and summered in Brigantine, NJ since 1970. She is predeceased by her son, Robert J. Wilson; her husbands, Franklin "Wink" Wilson (1937-1962) and Richard "Dick" Riday (1964-1990); her parents, John and Ida (Miller) McGlincy; her sister, Margaret McGlincy McCann and her brother John "Jack" McGlincy.

She is a 1937 graduate of Paulsboro High School and a 1962 graduate of Glassboro State College with a BA in Education. She has a master's degree from Columbia University Teacher's College in guidance.

During the 1950's she was a den mother for her son's Cub Scout Troop and Brownie leader for her daughter's troop. Elizabeth was a teacher for the West Deptford School system from 1957 to 1967. She then was a guidance counselor for Sterling High School until her retirement in 1985. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and crocheting, and pro football; but her favorite love was playing bridge.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie Wilson Conway, Gibbstown, NJ with whom she lived. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Sandy Wilson(Matt) Grajewski, Wernerville, PA; Barbara Wilson(Jerry) Vinciguerra, Auburn, NJ; Debbie Wilson(Anthony) Musumeci, Pedricktown, NJ; Patricia Conway(Tony) O'Neill, Athlone, Ireland and Steven(Jennifer) Conway of Audubon, NJ; 13 great grandchildren, Jason Wilson, Matthew Grajewski, David Grajewski, Amber Conway, John Robert Bowen, Caitlin O'Neill, Rachel Bowen, Colleen O'Neill, Anthony Musumeci Jr., Gabriela Musumeci, Richard Conway, Brianna O'Neill and Jersey Vinciguerra; 4 great great grandchildren, Bennett Bowen, Jack Grajewski, Santiago Grajewski and Quinn Grajewski and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by McBride - Foley Funeral Home, Paulsboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Phila., PA 19111. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved