Elizabeth S. Collings
Pennsauken - On November 21, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Collings passed away peacefully at her granddaughter's home surrounded by her family. Born in England and raised in Camden, Mrs. Collings has been a resident of Pennsauken for over 70 years. She worked for over 45 years in donations management at United Way in Camden. She was also a longtime member of Calvary Community Baptist Church in Pennsauken where she played piano for many years. Elizabeth was a kind and generous soul who spent her life in service to others.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Howard "Rip" Collings, her sister, Alice Wright and her son-in-law, Robert "Gig" Gagliardi. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Nancy Gagliardi; her son, Lawrence Collings; her grandchildren, Nicholas Gagliardi and Felicia (Cory) Dunsmuir; her great grandchildren, Arielle and Tucker; her sister, Dorothy Stewart Bartlett, along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019