DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Elizabeth S. Flemming Obituary
Elizabeth S. Flemming

Bellmawr - On Feb. 13th, 2020 Elizabeth S. (Bette), (nee Short), age 90 years, beloved wife of the late John J. Flemming formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. She was the devoted mother of Glenn Flemming ( Jeannie), Cheryl Flemming- Buck (Steven), and Janice Flemming. She was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren: Sean, Meaghan, Evan, and Emma.

Bette was a customer representative for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NJ for many years. She was an avid reader, loved her home, and enjoyed cooking. She loved camping in the family "pop up" at Indian Branch Camp, Hammonton, NJ. Bette was texting, internet surfing, and had her own face book account in the latter part of her life. She loved Frank Sinatra, Forensic Files, and mystery television series. She was a coupon clipper; saving food coupons for her Thursday super market shopping at Shop Rite and Acme. She loved her family, and spent all of her time caring for other family members. Her first love was for each one of her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb 17, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Rt. 70 Cherry Hill, NJ. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to , 105 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Development Office, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences and memories may be shared: www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
