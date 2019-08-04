Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Elizabeth T. Horner Obituary
Elizabeth T. Horner

Williamstown, NJ - On July 31, 2019, Betty (nee Walz), age 87. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Horner, Sr. Survived by her children Thomas J. (Sharon K.) Horner, Jr. of Castile, New York, Susan (Alberto) Guzman of Waterford Works, and Sharon (David) Diane of Columbus, Montana; 5 grandchildren Michelle, Melissa, Tommy, Colton, and Maddi; 7 great-grandchildren Adalee, Kyra, Seth, Kaylee, Jacob, Tori, and Lily; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Larry, Mildred, Alice and Joan. Betty worked for Apex Hosiery in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with her family on Monday evening 7-9 pm and Tuesday morning 10:30-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Garden Lake Bible Church, 63 1st Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
