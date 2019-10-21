Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth T. "Betty" Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth T. "Betty" Parker Obituary
Elizabeth T. "Betty" Parker

Longtime Voorhees resident - (nee Thomas) On October 18, 2019; Age 92; Longtime Resident of Voorhees; wife of the late Dr. Winfred E. Parker "Wimpy"; Loving mother of the late Phillip G. Parker, Winfred E. Parker, Jr. & Nephew David L. Maturah; Devoted Grandmother of Pierre Parker, Phillip R. Parker, George Phillip Parker, David P. Maturah, Andrew Maturah, Damion Maturah, Leon Jason Salter, Samantha Maturah; Beloved Great Grandmother to Kylie Hilelson Maturah and Ava Hilelson Maturah; Cherished Mother-In-Law to Yvette Parker and Shirley Parker.

Betty graduated from Cheyney State Teachers College and began a 30-year career at Wister Elementary School in Philadelphia, PA. Upon retiring she moved to Voorhees where she went on to have a second successful career in real estate.

Betty's family will receive friends on Sat., Nov 2nd, 9:30-10:45 am in the Sanctuary of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Services will follow at 11 am. Memorial contribution in honor of Betty may be made to the Church at the above address for Music Ministry.

Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now