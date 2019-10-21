|
|
Elizabeth T. "Betty" Parker
Longtime Voorhees resident - (nee Thomas) On October 18, 2019; Age 92; Longtime Resident of Voorhees; wife of the late Dr. Winfred E. Parker "Wimpy"; Loving mother of the late Phillip G. Parker, Winfred E. Parker, Jr. & Nephew David L. Maturah; Devoted Grandmother of Pierre Parker, Phillip R. Parker, George Phillip Parker, David P. Maturah, Andrew Maturah, Damion Maturah, Leon Jason Salter, Samantha Maturah; Beloved Great Grandmother to Kylie Hilelson Maturah and Ava Hilelson Maturah; Cherished Mother-In-Law to Yvette Parker and Shirley Parker.
Betty graduated from Cheyney State Teachers College and began a 30-year career at Wister Elementary School in Philadelphia, PA. Upon retiring she moved to Voorhees where she went on to have a second successful career in real estate.
Betty's family will receive friends on Sat., Nov 2nd, 9:30-10:45 am in the Sanctuary of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Services will follow at 11 am. Memorial contribution in honor of Betty may be made to the Church at the above address for Music Ministry.
Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019