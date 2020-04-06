|
|
Elizabeth Wiltshire
Cherry Hill, NJ - Elizabeth (Liz) F. Wiltshire, 88, of Cherry Hill, NJ on April 4, 2020. She was the widow of the late Donald M. Wiltshire and Malcolm P. Parkhurst. Mother of Nancy Mathewson (Charles), Stephanie Laidig (Kent) , John Parkhurst and Katharine Parkhurst.
Stepmother of Brad Wiltshire(Lucy), Sharon Logan(Jim), Monica Lupinetti (Martin), and Anthony Wiltshire.
Also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren.
Due to the Present circumstances. services and Interment will be Private.
Memorial contributions may be made to WIlls Eye Hospital by mail Enclose a check payable to "Wills Eye Foundation" and mail it to: Wills Eye Foundation 840 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107or https://www.willseye.org/giving .
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020