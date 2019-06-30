|
Ella "May" Johnson
Mt. Laurel - Ella "May" Johnson, age 99, of Mt. Laurel, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. She was born to the late William and Sara (nee Dickinson) Morris in Camden, NJ. Ella May was very active in the PTA and at church. She was the secretary for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Camden and Church of the Good Shepherd in Berlin. Ella May was also a member of the Altar Guild. She volunteered at the Marie Fleche Memorial Library in Berlin and was a member of the Girls Friendly Society at St. Paul. Ella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Ella May is survived by her beloved husband of 78 years, Joseph Johnson; children, Elaine Panelli (Philip), Joseph R. Johnson (Anita), James R. Johnson (Loris), and Mary E. Brown (the late Wayne); grandchildren, Philip Panelli (Maggie), Terri-Lynn Clements, Joseph Panelli (Chantell), Jason Johnson (Gayle), Jared Johnson (Tracy), Michele L. Brown, Amy L. Lindquist (Victor), Audrey Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, and Joseph T. Johnson; and great grandchildren, John T. Clements, David R. Clements, Madison Panelli, Jordyn R. Johnson, Noah Johnson, JD Johnson, Emily M. Lindquist, Victor A Lindquist III, Joseph R. Panelli, Michael P. Panelli, Danielle Sanchez, and DJ Sanchez.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on July 2, 2019 from 9:30am-11:30am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Good Shepherd 108 W. Broad Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019