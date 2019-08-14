|
|
Ella T. Marcinkevich (nee Wall)
Westmont - Ella passed peacefully, with her family by her side on August 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Marcinkevich. Loving mother of Edward, Jr. (Jan), Ann Paquette (Paul) and John (Paula). Proud grandmother of Jennifer Garton (John) and Christopher and great grandmother of Tyler and Emilie. Ella was a lifelong Phillies fan, who was disappointed by the 1950 Wiz Kids who were defeated in the World Series and the 1964 collapse, but ecstatic beyond words with the World Series wins in 1980 and 2008. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday, August 16th from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ella's memory may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation at tunnel2towers.org. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019