Gloucester City - On November 10, 2019. Age 88. Of Gloucester City. (nee Crilley). Loving wife of 56 years to the late William F. Farley. Survived by her children, W. Michael Farley and his wife, Colleen, Patrick F. Farley and Kevin D. Farley; sister, Theresa L. Dunn; and her nephew, Keith Dunn. Predeceased by her grandson, Michael J. Farley; brothers, Steven Rhodes, Joseph "Pat" Crilley and Francis W. Crilley; and her nephew, Kenny Dunn.

Ellen was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a graduate of Haverford High School in Havertown, PA. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Ephraim.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:45 AM in the church. Interment immediately following in Lake Park Cemetery, Swedesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo, Ellen A. Farley. Money will be used to feed the poor.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Ellen A. Farley. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
