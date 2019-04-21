|
Ellen B. Doheny
of Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Rocco) On April 19, 2019, Age 82; Beloved wife of Edward L.; Devoted mother of Edward J. (Kimberly) of Bel Air, MD and Michael K. (Jessica) of Wenonah, NJ; Loving grandmother of Brian, Patrick, Carolyn, Jillian and Joanna; Dear sister of Catherine Zorn, Thomas (Ellen) Rocco and Louis (Patricia) Rocco.
Ellen was a devoted Mets fan who enjoyed reading, playing mah jongg and bridge, and cooking her famous meatballs for her kids and grandkids. Ellen said "I love you" to us until the very end. She was the kindest and most generous wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend anyone could have, and she was beloved by all who knew her.
Ellen's family will greet friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10-10:45 AM at Christ Our Light R.C. Church, 402 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ. where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Colestown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen can be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org/memorialgifts.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019