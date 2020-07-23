Ellen D. Williams
Winslow Twp. - On July 14, 2020. Age 66. Beloved sister of Calvin Curtis Williams, Sr. Loving cousin of Mary Ellen Jones, Dora Livingston-White, Paula J. Stone and a whole host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
The family will have a service to honor and remember Ellen's life after state regulations have been lifted. Information will be available at www.egizifuneral.com
at that time.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"