Ellen E. DiVietro
Washington Twp. - (nee Elliott), on August 11, 2019. Age 78. Beloved wife of James L., Sr. Devoted mother of Michelle Johns (Daniel) and Jim L., Jr. (Maureen). Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Lauren, Colin, Timothy, and Amanda. Dear sister of Jack Elliott and the late James Elliott. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 8:30 - 10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuenral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 17, 2019