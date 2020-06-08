Ellen Egan
Gibbsboro - Ellen M Egan, 91 years, of Gibbsboro NJ, passed away on June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Egan, Sr. Loving mother of Suzanne (George) Egan-Hill, Michael (Beth) Egan, Patrick (Joanna) Egan, Dennis (Linette) Egan, Ellen (David) Regn and the late Thomas Egan Jr (Betty). Cherished grandmother of Emily, Gregory, Thomas, Elizabeth, Jill, Andrew, Amanda, Kathryn, Sarah, Bryan, Abigail and great grandmother of Millie and Michael.
Ellen and her husband, Tom, moved to Gibbsboro in 1954 and were among the original residents in the town. She served as the Borough Clerk in Gibbsboro for 23 years under seven mayors. Her duties also included Court Clerk, Construction Secretary, Dog Registrar, Election Clerk, Land Use officer, Planning Board member and Secretary, Registrar of Vital Statistics, Zoning Board Secretary, Environmental Commission Secretary and a Member of the Civic Pride Committee.
Ellen cherished her early life in Atlantic City and spent many summers enjoying the beach in Sea Isle City. She was an active member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish in Gibbsboro where she served on numerous committees including the Bereavement Committee and the Arts and Environment Committee. Ellen was a Master Gardener and spent many joyful hours in her yard with her birds and flower gardens. Ellen led a rich full life and now she is with Tom.
Services and interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro NJ will take place privately due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at 3 Eves Drive Suite 310, Marlton NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.