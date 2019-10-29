|
Ellen Utley
Lindenwold - Ellen (nee-Baxter) Utley, age 60, of Lindenwold, formerly Somerdale, suddenly on Oct 27, 2019
Mother of Joshua and his father Robert
Sister of Walter (Karen) Baxter, Regina (Chris) Schwarz, Anthony (Cheryl) Baxter and AnneMarie (Sean) Lawler. Predeceased by her siblings Michael Baxter, Kathleen Morlock, MaryEllen Fargnoli, Steven Baxter and her parents Walter and Catherin Baxter. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation Sat Nov 2 from 10AM-12PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St Lawrence Church 135 N White Horse Pike Lindenwold NJ 08021. Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30PM. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC, Stratford NJ. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019