|
|
Elliott Rosenberg
Voorhees - Dec. 27, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ, from complications from pneumonia, in hospice at Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Stratford, NJ. He was born January 16, 1931 in Manhattan, son of Anton Rosenberg and Lillian Levine, and is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Bonnie Rosenberg, his son Gary (Phyllis) Rosenberg of Haddonfield, NJ, daughters Sarah Henry of Cottage Grove, Oregon, and Mimsy Rosenberg of Lansdowne, VA, and grandchildren Amy Rosenberg, Rhiana and Ben Henry, and Jacob and Andrew Pangilinan. He inspired curiosity and adventure in his loved ones, and will be remembered for his compassion, generosity and intelligence. He loved being surrounded by family and friends, and enjoyed skiing, sailing "Pterodactyl" out of Somers Point, NJ, and traveling with his family. He graduated from Cornell University in 1953 and Northwestern University Medical School in 1957. He served as a physician in the U.S. Navy at Quantico, VA for two years before moving to Haddonfield in 1963 where he and Bonnie lived until moving to the Lions Gate retirement community in Voorhees in 2011. He taught medical students at Jefferson Medical College and the University of Pennsylvania, founded Cardiovascular Medical Associates (now Associated Cardiovascular Consultants), and practiced at West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees and Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 10:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken. Contributions in his memory can be made to Temple Beth Sholom, Cherry Hill, NJ, www.tbsonline.org/support-tbs/.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019