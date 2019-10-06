Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Ellsworth F. Scott Jr. Obituary
Ellsworth F. Scott, Jr.

Voorhees, NJ - Ellsworth "Scotty" Scott, Jr., age 81, of Voorhees, NJ passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Scott (nee Bartelt). Loving father of David (Amy) Scott and Keith (Lisa) Scott. Proud grandfather of Jake and Evan.

Mr. Scott was born in Camden, NJ and resided his entire life in Voorhees, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver for Haddonfield Lumber for many years. Scotty was a longtime member of the Square Circle Sportsmen of Camden County.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy and military honors will begin at 6:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
