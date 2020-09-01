1/1
Elma E. Batten
1920 - 2020
Elma E. Batten

Marlton - Elma "Evie" Batten (nee Simpson), on August 30, 2020. Age 100. Devoted wife of the late Harry L. Batten. Formerly of Chews Landing and Stratford. Loving mother of Maryanne, Bruce (Diane), and David (Elizabeth). Dear grandmother of Todd Batten (Kate), Timothy Batten (Lisa), Stacie Batten (Rich), and Christine Batten and great grandmother of Lucas, Conner, Harry, and Samuel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Evie loved spending time with her family. She taught Sunday School at St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10am Thursday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1730 Old Black Horse Pike, Blackwood NJ 08012. Graveside Service will be held 10am at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
