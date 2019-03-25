|
Elma "Sally" Raport
Longtime Haddonfield Resident - (nee Sharp) On March 14, 2019, Age 89; Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Joseph A., Jr.; Loving mother of Michael J. of Haddonfield and Gregory J. (Brittany) of Gibbstown; Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Sally attended Collingwood High School and worked for Bell Telephone as an operator. She left Bell and spent the next 20 years working for A-Tel Center in Haddonfield, NJ. Services were held privately.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019