Magnolia - Elmer A. Occhiuzzo, on December 2, 2019, of Magnolia, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 86. Beloved son of the late Luigi and Virginia Occhiuzzo. Dear brother of Dora Veach (the late Wayne) and Jessica Flynn. Loving uncle of Virginia Veach (Tomson Lem), Joseph Veach (Ana), Anthony Blengino (Kathleen) and Lisa Perillo (the late William DeFeo, Jr. and the late Christopher Perillo). Also survived by great nieces and great nephews. Mr. Occhiuzzo worked as a systems analyst for 30 plus years at the Defense Personel Support Center. He was a 1951 graduate of South Philadelphia High School for Boys and a graduate of Temple University. Special thanks to Elmer's friends who have given him comfort and joy during his long illness - Paula, Joe, Sandy, Nancy, and Tony. There will be a viewing from 4 to 6pm Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 6pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Donations may be made in Mr. Occhiuzzo's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019