Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Elmer Catling
Elmer B. Catling


1933 - 2020
Elmer B. Catling Obituary
Elmer B. Catling

Collingswood - Elmer B. Catling, loving husband, devoted father and faithful sibling, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a lifelong resident of Collingswood, NJ. Elmer was born on August 29, 1933 to Elmer and Olive Catling in Jefferson, NJ. He married Joyce (Mick) on October 26, 1957. He his survived by his wife Joyce, daughters Joyce Brown and Janet Sparks (Wayne) both of Arlington, TX and son John (Debbie) of Collingswood, NJ as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Elmer is also survived by his sister Darlene (Losch) and sisters-in-law Esther Catling, Janet Warwick and Judy (Dave) Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Olive, brothers Ralph and Art, sister Katherine Viviani, brothers-in-law Glenn Losch, Joe Viviani and John Warwick and sister-in-law Jean (Ron) McDowell. A special thanks to John and Debbie Catling, sister Darlene and niece Valerie and Angelic Hospice for their loving care.

Elmer served in the US Army 1955-1957. He was a welding foreman by trade in the ship building industry and later in life worked at various florists delivering flowers. Elmer loved sports - especially baseball, ice hockey and football. He coached Collingswood Little League for many years and in 1980 led the Collingswood Garden State team to the State Championship. He was loved by and will be missed by all knew him.

Funeral services will be private and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
