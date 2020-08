Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmer H. Bell



Willingboro - Elmer H. Bell, 90, of Willingboro, passed August 17, 2020. A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 9-11am at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden, NJ. The funeral will follow at 11am. Interment: BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Please be follow Covid19 regulations.









