Elmer Lynn George
1924 - 2020
Elmer Lynn George

Mt. Ephraim -

On Nov.4, 2020, Elmer Lynn, age 96 years, beloved husband of the late Dorothy, (nee Warnock) formerly of Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Devoted father of Thomas A. (Linda)of Bellmawr, NJ, Bradley L. (Elaina of Fair Play, SC, Cheryl D. Camerieri ( Nick) of Millville, NJ, Nancy J. den Harder( Jan)of Ventura, CA, and Barbara S. Lynch of Accident, MD. He was the loving brother of Sherlock George of Parkersburg, W. VA. Cherished grandfather of thirteen grandchildren, eighteen greatgrandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Mr. George was a driver for Virtua Hospitals in the area, and for the Philadelphia Bulletin. He served in the US Army during World War 2. He was a member of the Murray Trout American Legion Post, Audubon, NJ. He attended Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church and in his later years the W. Park Methodist Church, Bridgeton, NJ.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12th, 2020, from 10-11:00 AM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the Brig. Gen Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd.., Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
