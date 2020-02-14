Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Elmer Norcross Obituary
Elmer Norcross

Berlin - On Feb. 14, 2020 age 93 years of Berlin, NJ. Beloved husband of Esther (née Bianchi). Loving father of Darlene Morgan (Rick), Donald Norcross (Jayne), and the late David Norcross. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Erika, Jonathan, Christopher, Stephen, and Alyssa. Great grandfather of Maddie, Bradley, and Elle. Predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Elmer was a US Navy veteran who served in WWII.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday evening 7:00-9:00PM and Tuesday morning 9:00-10:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service Tuesday10:00AM at the funeral home. Entombment Berlin Cemetery Mausoleum. In Lleu of flowers contributions in Elmer's memory may be made to the Veterans Memorial Home 524 NW Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360. To leave lasting condolences, visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
