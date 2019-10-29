|
|
Eloise (Ellie) H. Moule
Tabernacle - Eloise (Ellie) H. Moule of Tabernacle, formerly of Maple Shade, passed away on October 19th. She was 81.
Ellie was born in Philadelphia, attended Moorestown H.S., Class of '55 and spent most of her life in Maple Shade where she was a member of the Jaycee - ettes, Maple Shade H.S. Sports Club, Maple Shade Little League, Midget Football, Girls Softball, Babe Ruth Baseball and the West Chester University Golden Rams Football Club, as well as being a democratic committee person.
Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. She is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Diane), Richard (Dana), Rita (Tom) Ferguson, Grandchildren, Ronald K. (Amanda) Moule, Jr., Rick and Kristin Moule, Victoria and Kelly Ferguson and great-grandson, Ronald K. Moule, IV.
A visitation for Ellie will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a funeral service at 12:00pm at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd. Maple Shade, NJ 08052.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellie's name may be made to the Tabernacle Rescue Squad, 134 New Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019