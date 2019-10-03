|
Elsa Wolschina
Ellicott, MD - Age 97, of Ellicott City, Maryland, former resident of Van Syckel's Corner, Union Township, Hampton, New Jersey, passed away September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gunther Wolschina. Elsa was the devoted mother of Dr. Susan Metcalf of Fort Collins, Colorado and Steven (Deborah) Wolschina of Haddonfield, New Jersey; loving grandmother of Christopher (Lisa) Wolschina, Beth (Greg) Gallo, Kate (Robert) Bruce, Andrew (Leigh) Metcalf, Dr. Jessica (Michael) Metcalf and Christopher (Abbey) Metcalf; treasured great- grandmother of Christina, Justin, Michael, Samantha & Ryan Gallo; Dane and Blair Samartino; Ethan Bruce, Cameron, Mack and Logan Wolschina; Eleanor and Lois Metcalf; Susan, Mary and Vivian Metcalf; and Elsa Liquori; and dear Aunt of Ronald (Toni) Birkenmaier.
Elsa was born in Munich, Germany and immigrated to this special and wonderful country, America, with her family when she was 5 years old. She and Gunther, who also immigrated from Germany, married in 1941 and were married for 55 years.
Elsa was a graduate of Hunter College, City University of New York, and was a dedicated first grade teacher for over 35 years in New York City, Scotch Plains, New Jersey and Union Township, New Jersey. She was a member of the Spruce Run Lutheran Church in Glen Gardner, New Jersey and a longtime member of The Women's Club of Clinton, New Jersey.
In addition to her deep love for her family, she loved gardening, art, painting, and her pets which included numerous dogs, cats and several horses. She especially enjoyed taking her young grandchildren on walks through the fields of her home to view the streams and wildlife on the property.
Services for Elsa will be held at Spruce Run Lutheran Church and Cemetery, 442 W. Hill Road, Glen Gardner, New Jersey on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at noon. Memorial donations in support of those who sacrifice to defend our country, and their loved ones, may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 www.garysinisefoundation.org,.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019