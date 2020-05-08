|
|
Elsbeth Pfeiffer
Voorhees, NJ - Elsbeth Lina Pfeiffer (nee Sigmund) (Oma) died peacefully on May 4, 2020 under the compassionate care of Samaritan Hospice nurses at the age of 82. Elsbeth was born October 1, 1937 and raised in Eberbach, Germany. She immigrated to London, Ontario, Canada in 1959 to follow Heinrich Pfeiffer where they married on December 19, 1959. They together immigrated to the United States in 1960 and resided in Philadelphia. In October 1962, they moved to their current home is Voorhees Township, NJ. She worked as a Nurses Aid while in Canada and in the Credit Department of Lit Brothers in Philadelphia. She later worked for the Clover Department Store in Marlton, NJ retiring after 18 years as the Customer Service Manager. Elsbeth will be remembered by her family as a soft-spoken sweet woman with a kind heart and a beautiful spirit. She loved being surrounded by her family, was an amazing cook and baker and knitted beautiful blankets for her family. She enjoyed gardening, which was reflected in the beautiful flowers and gardens surrounding their home. Elsbeth and Heinrich always worked hard for their family to understand, embrace and keep their German heritage alive. She encouraged her family to be calm, patient, and listen to others and to follow their dreams.
Beloved Wife of 60 years to Heinrich Georg Pfeiffer. Mother of Michael Pfeiffer (Lisa Ulmer), Mount Laurel, NJ and Thomas Pfeiffer (Diane) Forest Hill, MD. Sister of Ruth Kappes (Eberbach, Germany) and the late Lore Wagner (Heidelberg, Germany). Also survived by her grandchildren Michael Pfeiffer Jr., Kirstin Pfeiffer, Thomas C Pfeiffer, Lauren Pfeiffer and Jonathan Pfeiffer.
Due to the present circumstances, a Memorial service will be scheduled at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Marlton, NJ a late date.In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may also be expressed at the funeral home's website www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020