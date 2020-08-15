Elsie Cannon Cook
Elsie Cannon Cook, 88, a resident of Fishkill, NY and formerly of Camden and Runnemede, NJ, died on July 20, 2020. Elsie was born on December 2, 1931 in Camden, NJ to the late William and Ethel (Steelman) Cannon. She and her family enjoyed going to Margate Beach every summer.
Elsie leaves behind her husband of 65 years, William H. Cook; her daughter Nancy Cook Kramer (Larry); her son, William Jr.; her grandchildren, Ashley Radford (Benjamin); Taylor Cailyn Cook, Lauren Kramer, & David Kramer; 2 great grandchildren; her brother Albert Cannon; and many nieces & nephews. Elsie was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Graham, Lillian Rengo, Frances Evans, Alberta Dubinink, June White, and her brothers, Warren Cannon and Charles Cannon.
Memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice or Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.